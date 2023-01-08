Students Samantha Ashworth, left, and Sarah Attia talk to their mothers on their phone at St. Anthony Catholic High School in Long Beach March 24, 2021. Photo: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Seattle Public Schools is suing social media companies including TikTok and Meta, saying the tech giants' "misconduct has been a substantial factor in causing a youth mental health crisis."

Driving the news: "This mental health crisis is no accident. It is the result of the Defendants’ deliberate choices and affirmative actions to design and market their social media platforms to attract youth," the lawsuit states.

"Defendants have successfully exploited the vulnerable brains of youth, hooking tens of millions of students across the country into positive feedback loops of excessive use and abuse of Defendants’ social media platforms," the complaint, which was filed Friday, says.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants have violated Washington state's public nuisance law.

Meta, Google, Snap and TikTok did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen last year testified that the tech giant is aware that some of its platforms are harmful to certain populations, including teenagers, but targets them anyways.

The lawsuit said that from 2009 to 2019, there was an on average 30% increase in the number of students at Seattle Public Schools who reported feeling "so sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks or more in a row that [they] stopped doing some usual activities."

