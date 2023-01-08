Mayorkas unphased by McCarthy impeachment threat: "I've got a lot of work to do"

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC's "This Week" Sunday that he has no intention of resigning from his post and is prepared for any potential Republican investigations if they arise.

Driving the news: House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in November threatened a potential “impeachment inquiry” into Mayorkas over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border if Mayorkas didn't resign.

Earlier this week McCarthy won the House speakership after days of negotiations and failed votes within the GOP.

State of play: Asked by host George Stephanopoulos to respond to McCarthy's threat of an impeachment inquiry, Mayorkas outlined his upcoming trip to the U.S.-Mexico border with President Biden later Sunday and attendance at the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City.

"I've got a lot of work to do. I'm proud to do it, alongside 250,000 incredibly dedicated and talented individuals in the Department of Homeland Security, and I'm going to continue to do my work," Mayorkas said.

He added that has no intention of resigning and that he is prepared for any potential investigations.

"I'll continue to do my work throughout them," Mayorkas said.

