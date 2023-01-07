Walgreens executive: "Maybe we cried too much" about shoplifting, thefts

A man walks out of a looted Walgreens in Times Square. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

A Walgreens executive said Thursday the company may have been too concerned about the surge in thefts and rise in shoplifting attempts last year, CNN reports.

Why it matters: Shoplifting has become a major crisis nationwide, leading to stores closing their doors and locking up mundane items, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson writes.

Organized crime gangs are looting stories and have become more aggressive and violent in their attempts.

Driving the news: “Maybe we cried too much last year," Walgreens finance chief James Kehoe said Thursday in an earnings call about his company's concerns over shoplifting, according to CNN.

Walgreens' shrink rate dropped from 3.5% in 2021 to 2.5% in the most recent quarter, CNN reports.

“We’re stabilized,” he said, according to CNBC, adding that Walgreen is “quite happy with where we are.”

The big picture: Shrinkage is a term used to describe inventory loss due to theft, fraud, damage and other factors.

Retail loss is a nearly $100 billion problem for the industry, the National Retail Federation found last year.

The Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, introduced in September, would create a federal organized retail crime task force.

Retailers are banding together to push for more verification of online sellers to curb the resale of stolen goods.

Walgreens hired private security guards and locked up simple items so people can't access them without an associate, CNBC reports.

“Probably we put in too much, and we might step back a little bit from that,” Kehoe said, per CNN.

Yes, but: There are other retailers — such as Walmart and Target — that recently said theft has been a major problem. For example, Target said in November it lost $400 million from shrinkage and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said he may have to close stores or increase prices if his company can't get shrinkage under control.

