Crypto Lender Genesis lays off 30% of staff, report

Genesis Trading has laid off 30% of its staff as it continues to consider a bankruptcy filing, according to a new report by the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: If Genesis goes under, it could mean that the contagion from FTX has not been resolved. Further, as a subsidiary of the Digital Currency Group, there's the looming threat that its fall could also take down a mainstay of the blockchain industry.

Catch up fast: In November, Genesis announced it was suspending withdrawals for depositors who had contributed funds to its lending unit, blaming the decision on repercussions from the FTX bankruptcy.

Genesis has provided four updates to clients since FTX collapsed, none of which have addressed when withdrawals might be re-opened.

The company, via an outside spokesperson at strategic advisor FGS Global, confirmed that deposits remain frozen.

What they're saying: In a Wednesday update to clients, Derar Islim, interim CEO, wrote, "We believe we can arrive at a solution. We will continue to give you updates on meaningful developments, including any updates on timing."

Of note: Also yesterday, a decision in the bankruptcy case of fellow crypto lender Celsius could be making Genesis depositors more anxious.

The judge there found that depositor assets belonged to the estate (that is, Celsius), and could be used to fund continued operations.

By the numbers: No specific number of employees has been reported with respect to the Genesis layoff. In Aug. 2022, the WSJ reported that it had let go of 20% from a staff of 260, which would have brought it to around 200 employees.