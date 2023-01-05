Communicator Spotlight: Liz Jarvis-Shean of DoorDash

Liz Jarvis-Shean is one of the most experienced startup communicators in the game, and currently serves as vice president of communications and policy at DoorDash.

Why it matters: Jarvis-Shean has a track record of thriving in intense, high-pressure environments — first at the White House, followed by Tesla, Airbnb and now DoorDash.

🏗 How it’s structured: She reports directly to DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and manages the comms and policy teams — which grew from 9 people to 65 people in just three years.

They oversee functions like government relations, public engagement, policy development and research, corporate communication, internal communications and social impact.

"One of the reasons I joined DoorDash was because of Xu's expectations. He believes communications and policy play a major role in business, and he wants my team to come to the table with ideas and input," Jarvis-Shean told Axios.

📈Trend spot: The evolution of public relations and what constitutes as media.

"We have been pushing everybody to stop thinking about it as outlet-specific and instead think of media as audience-specific ... And that is going to be very different generationally and graphically."

"It is important to meet your audiences where they are — whether it's on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram or Snap — and treat that channel with the same level of respect and resourcing as you would treat a more traditional media channel."

🌅 Morning routine: She wakes up around 6am and spends 45 minutes drinking coffee and scanning the news.

"That's how I like to anchor myself in the day and get a sense of what's going on in the world."

🚨 News Alerts: To do that, she reads all the newsletters she can get her hands on.

"I find newsletters to be the easiest and most efficient way to get the news that I need in the morning."

☮️ De-stress routine: Fresh air, exercise and light content.

"In moments of intense stress, I cut back on my media diet and spend more time consuming content that is different from what I'm doing at work — like reading fiction and poetry, or watching Brooklyn 99."

📱Most used app: Slack

🧠 Best advice: Do your research. "To be an effective and impactful communicator, you have to know your stuff."

