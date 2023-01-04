William Singer leaving a U.S. courthouse in Boston in March 2019. Photo: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

William "Rick" Singer, the mastermind of a massive, nationwide college admissions scandal, was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison on Wednesday for charges of racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

Why it matters: Singer, who pleaded guilty to the federal charges in March 2019, had helped law enforcement officials expose what prosecutors have called the largest admissions scam in U.S. history, leading to the convictions of dozens of wealthy parents involved in the scheme.

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and " Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman were among the more than 50 people convicted over the scandal.

Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman were among the more than 50 people convicted over the scandal. Singer's sentence is the longest to be handed down over the conspiracy, surpassing a former Georgetown University tennis coach's two-and-a-half years prison sentence.

Prosecutors had asked the judge for a six-year sentence for Singer.

The big picture: The scheme was largely carried out through two firms controlled by Singer, the Key Worldwide Foundation and a college admissions prep company known as "The Key."