Russia blames use of banned cell phones for deadly Ukrainian attack

Mourners gather in memory of soldiers that Russia says were killed in a Ukrainian strike on Russian-controlled territory, in Samara, on Jan. 3. Photo: Arden Arkman/AFP via Getty Images

The Russian military said that the use of prohibited cell phones by its soldiers allowed Ukrainian troops to "determine the coordinates of the location of military personnel" to launch a deadly strike.

Driving the news: The death toll from the weekend attack on the Russian military facility is up to 89. It is among the deadliest strikes against Russian forces so far during the war, AP reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the attack took place at 12:01 am local time on Jan. 1.

The ministry vowed to "prevent similar tragic incidents in the future," without specifying specific plans.

What they're saying: "The Russian military has a record of unsafe ammunition storage from well before the current war, but this incident highlights how unprofessional practices contribute to Russia’s high casualty rate," the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense said in a tweet.

The big picture: The attack comes as Russia struggles to gain traction in its invasion in the face of a strong Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russia last week launched its "most massive" missile barrage against Ukrainian cities since it began its invasion.

Go deeper... Russian missiles hammer Kyiv on New Year's Eve