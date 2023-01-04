Geoff Morrell — a former White House correspondent, and official at the Pentagon, BP and Disney — will join Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, in the new role of president, Global Strategy & Communications.

Driving the news: Morrell, 54, will be based in D.C. — but with lots of travel, because he has a global team.

Teneo — which combines C-suite consulting, reputation management and financial restructuring — has 1,500 employees in 40+ offices around the world.

Teneo CEO Paul Keary told me in a telephone interview that he went after Morrell because he has "worked with presidents, CEOs, editors ... and can’t be defined by a single industry."