2 hours ago - Sports
Rally car driver Ken Block killed in snowmobile crash
Ken Block, the pro rally driver who became a YouTube star for his daring car stunt videos, was killed in a snowmobile crash in Utah on Monday.
The big picture: The 55-year-old co-founder of auto media and apparel company Hoonigan Industries and sportswear firm D.C. Shoes "was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him" in the Mill Hollow area, per a Wasatch County Sheriff's Office statement.
- "He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident," the statement added.
- "Mr. Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred."
What they're saying: "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband," Hoonigan said in a statement of Block, who amassed nearly 2 million YouTube followers.
- "He will be incredibly missed."
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.