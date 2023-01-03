Rally car driver Ken Block killed in snowmobile crash

Rally driver Ken Block signing autographs before the asphalt stage in Barcelona, Spain, during the 2018 RACC Catalunya Costa Daurada Rally. Photo: Ramon Costa/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ken Block, the pro rally driver who became a YouTube star for his daring car stunt videos, was killed in a snowmobile crash in Utah on Monday.

The big picture: The 55-year-old co-founder of auto media and apparel company Hoonigan Industries and sportswear firm D.C. Shoes "was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him" in the Mill Hollow area, per a Wasatch County Sheriff's Office statement.

"He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident," the statement added.

"Mr. Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred."

What they're saying: "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband," Hoonigan said in a statement of Block, who amassed nearly 2 million YouTube followers.

"He will be incredibly missed."

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.