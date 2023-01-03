The Fed, OCC and FDIC warn banks about crypto
Digital assets present eight particular dangers that banks should be aware of, according to three financial regulatory agencies.
Driving the news: In a joint statement Tuesday, major banking regulators, the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation highlighted "key risks associated with crypto-assets."
What they're saying: "Based on the agencies’ current understanding and experience to date, the agencies believe that issuing or holding as principal crypto-assets that are issued, stored, or transferred on an open, public, and/or decentralized network, or similar system is highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices," the joint statement reads.
In the weeds: The eight specific issues listed include the enormous volatility of crypto assets, and the fact that stablecoins could face a run risk.
- Another is the danger of contagion, something we've seen following the collapse of Three Arrows Capital in June.
- Another is the lack of maturity in crypto business's governance structures, which the attorney overseeing the FTX bankruptcy has alleged.
- Meanwhile, some of the other dangers noted have long been features of the normal economy, such as scams and misrepresentations.
Of note: Silvergate, the bank most associated with cryptocurrency firms — and which has specifically set its sites on stablecoins — declined to comment on the news to Axios.
- Block One, the company behind the EOS blockchain, and its founder, Brendan Blumer, recently became a major shareholders in Silvergate.
Quick take: While the statement notes that "banking organizations are neither prohibited nor discouraged from providing banking services," it's a safe bet that regulated entities under these three agencies will be even more reluctant to provide financial services to crypto firms.