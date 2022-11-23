Brendan Blumer, the founder of Block.One, has disclosed a 9.3% stake in Silvergate Capital, according to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Why it matters: Silvergate, the parent company of Silvergate Bank, is one of the largest providers of financial services in the blockchain industry.

The combined stake appears to put Block.One ahead of Vanguard as the largest shareholder.

Details: Block.One in the beneficial owner of 2.36 million shares, or a 7.5% stake, while Blumer himself has ownership of the remaining 571,351 shares in the stake.

Flashback: Block.One facilitated what was thought to have been the largest initial coin offering of the 2017-18 era, for EOS, and the firm has been one of the largest bitcoin holders in the world.

Block.One subsequently created a subsidiary exchange called Bullish.

Of note: Blumer and Block.One filed the disclosure as a passive investor, consistent for a shareholder that has no activist intentions.

What they're saying: ""We appreciate their investment in Silvergate. Beyond that, as a matter of company policy, we do not comment on specific interactions with current or potential investors," a spokesperson from Edelman Smithfield told Axios on behalf of Silvergate.

Block.one was not immediately available for comment.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.