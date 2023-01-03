Apple loses $1 trillion in market value in one year

Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Investors drove Apple's market value below $2 trillion during the first trading session of 2023, a year after propelling it to become, briefly, the first U.S. company to reach $3 trillion.

What's happening: Shares of Apple tumbled Tuesday morning by more than 4%, after a Nikkei Asia report reignited worries about demand for the company's products.

According to the report, published Monday, Apple reportedly notified several suppliers to build fewer parts for some of its devices, including AirPods, the Apple Watch and MacBooks.

A spokesperson for Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of Apple closed down 3.7%.

Be smart: Investors are in a waiting period ahead of earnings, when details about Apple's all-important holiday quarter will be released and forecasts will be issued.

The big picture: Apple's stock rose 34% in 2021 when markets had one of their best years ever — but also as stay at home stocks were on their way down as global economies began to reopen.

Rapid inflation and rising interest rates changed consumer moods and overhauled market conditions in 2022, ending Big Tech's 20-year run of mad growth, Axios' Scott Rosenberg has written.

Apple last year fared better than its Big Tech peers — Meta, Amazon, Alphabet and Netflix — and the Nasdaq 100. Collectively the FAANG stocks lost more than $3 trillion in market cap.

What to watch: Apple investors have also been concerned about the company's ability to produce enough devices to sell as COVID lockdowns and abrupt policy changes in China impacted supply chains.