Australia and New Zealand will host 2023 Women's World Cup

FIFA announced Thursday that Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The state of play: The 2019 Women's World Cup, hosted by France, reached a global audience of over 1 billion viewers — and advertisers bought nearly $100 million in U.S. television commercials during the event, highlighting the growing power of the tournament. It also kicked off an ongoing equal pay fight for the U.S. women's national soccer team after their victory.

White House meetings on Israeli annexations end with no decision

Discussions at the White House on the Trump administration's plan on how to handle possible Israeli annexations in the West Bank ended with no final decision, a U.S. official told me.

Why it matters: The fact there is no firm decision yet signals that the White House has decided to take a more cautious approach toward the issue. U.S. officials told me that talks with the Israelis will continue, but it is going to take more time.

Texas pauses its reopening as coronavirus cases surge

Texas is pausing its phased economic reopening in an effort to battle the state's surging coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Thursday.

The state of play: Abbott said the move "will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase," but allowed businesses — including restaurants and bars — already open under the state's guidelines to remain in operation.

Zoning adjustments could help cities rebound from coronavirus

Cities should ease rigid permitting and zoning rules to help businesses and residents recover during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a trio of policy briefs out today by researchers at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

Why it matters: They are among the dullest City Hall tasks, but these decisions determine significant outcomes such as where housing can be built and whether restaurants are allowed to open in a particular neighborhood.

