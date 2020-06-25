Australia and New Zealand will host 2023 Women's World Cup
The U.S. women's national team celebrating their 2019 World Cup victory. Photo: Naomi Baker/FIFA via Getty Images
FIFA announced Thursday that Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women's World Cup.
The state of play: The 2019 Women's World Cup, hosted by France, reached a global audience of over 1 billion viewers — and advertisers bought nearly $100 million in U.S. television commercials during the event, highlighting the growing power of the tournament. It also kicked off an ongoing equal pay fight for the U.S. women's national soccer team after their victory.