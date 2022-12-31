Read: The White House's year-end memo on Biden's economic plan

A year-end memo by White House senior adviser Anita Dunn and National Economic Council director Brian Deese says the U.S. "ends 2022 in a stronger position than many major global economies."

"The unemployment rate remains near record lows, many measures of household balance sheets are stronger than before the pandemic, gas prices are down more than $1.75 from the summer, and we are seeing more signs of inflation moderating," they write.

remains near record lows, many measures of household balance sheets are stronger than before the pandemic, gas prices are down more than $1.75 from the summer, and we are seeing more signs of inflation moderating," they write. "[S]tarting in January, American consumers will receive additional cost savings on prescription drugs, health care, and clean energy, thanks to legislation President Biden signed into law earlier this year."

Reality check: The memo notes there's "more work to do, and we may see setbacks along the way."