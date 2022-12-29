In this photo illustration taken on Wednesday, an error notification is seen on the Twitter login page in Washington, D.C. Photo: Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter users around the world reported problems accessing the website and other technical glitches on Wednesday night.

Details: In the first widespread outage since Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in late October, over 10,000 users in countries including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Australia and New Zealand reported outage issues, starting in the evening, per the online tracker Downdetector.

Some users reported receiving error messages when they tried to log in on their computers. Some mobile app users reported issues with the Twitter Spaces audio facility.

Between the lines: "Twitter is experiencing international outages affecting the mobile app and features including notifications; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering," per a statement from internet monitor NetBlocks.

What they're saying: Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment, but Musk tweeted in response to users concerned about the issues: "Works for me."

Musk tweeted late Wednesday that significant backend server architecture changes had been rolled out. "Twitter should feel faster," he added.

The big picture: Twitter has laid off half of its staff and culled its vast ranks of contract staff since Musk took over the company, per Axios' Ina Fried.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.