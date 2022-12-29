Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Secretary of State Blinken releases 2022 Spotify playlists

Image courtesy of the State Department

Secretary of State Antony Blinken unveiled two year-end Spotify playlists on Thursday.

Driving the news: This is the second year Blinken has put together playlists showcasing music from home and abroad he's been listening to.

  • The first playlist, "At Home," features his top American hits of 2022, and includes Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Bad Bunny.
  • The second, "On the Road," highlights his favorite artists from the more than three dozen countries he visited this year.
