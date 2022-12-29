1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Secretary of State Blinken releases 2022 Spotify playlists
Secretary of State Antony Blinken unveiled two year-end Spotify playlists on Thursday.
Driving the news: This is the second year Blinken has put together playlists showcasing music from home and abroad he's been listening to.
- The first playlist, "At Home," features his top American hits of 2022, and includes Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Bad Bunny.
- The second, "On the Road," highlights his favorite artists from the more than three dozen countries he visited this year.