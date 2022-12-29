Biden congratulates Netanyahu on his return to power in Israel

President Biden congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the swearing-in of his new government in a statement on Thursday, while stressing that the U.S. will "oppose policies that endanger" the two-state solution or "contradict our mutual interests and values."

Why it matters: Biden's congratulatory statement sets out terms for relations with the most right-wing government in Israeli history, which was sworn in Thursday with Netanyahu returning to the prime minister’s post 18 months after he was ousted.

Between the lines: The new government reflects the rise of the Israeli extreme right. Two once-fringe figures known for expressing racist and Jewish supremacist views — Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir — have become senior ministers.

While it is not legally binding, the coalition agreement the various parties signed signals a hardline direction on issues related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

U.S. officials are particularly concerned about potential steps to expand settlements and legalize outposts in the occupied West Bank, as well as laws that could challenge the rights of Israel's Arab minority and LGBTQ+ community.

White House officials say they have taken note of Netanyahu's statements that he will set government policy, rather than the more radical elements of his coalition.

What he's saying: In his statement, Biden said he'd been friends with Netanyahu for decades and hopes they can "jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region, including threats from Iran."