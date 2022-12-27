Defensive legend J.J. Watt announces NFL retirement

J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, announced Tuesday that this will be his final season in the NFL.

Why it matters: The announcement marks the end of a 12-season career for one of professional football's most decorated defensive players — one who dominated the the league throughout the 2010s.

Driving the news: "Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game," Watt tweeted with a picture of his son at the Sunday night game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure," he added.

Context: Watt had his apex seasons while playing with the Houston Texans from 2011 to 2020. He has spent the last two years with the Arizona Cardinals.

Worth noting: His pick-six against Andy Dalton in the 2011 playoffs is one of the Houston Texans' biggest playoff moments.

