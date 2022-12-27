Defensive legend J.J. Watt announces NFL retirement
J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, announced Tuesday that this will be his final season in the NFL.
Why it matters: The announcement marks the end of a 12-season career for one of professional football's most decorated defensive players — one who dominated the the league throughout the 2010s.
Driving the news: "Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game," Watt tweeted with a picture of his son at the Sunday night game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure," he added.
Context: Watt had his apex seasons while playing with the Houston Texans from 2011 to 2020. He has spent the last two years with the Arizona Cardinals.
- Watt was selected for the Pro Bowl five times and made the Pro Hall of Fame all-2010s team. He was also named the Sportsman of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2017.
- Though Watt never won a Super Bowl, he joins Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald as the only players in NFL history with three defensive player of the year awards, per ESPN.
Worth noting: His pick-six against Andy Dalton in the 2011 playoffs is one of the Houston Texans' biggest playoff moments.
More from Axios:
The NFL is taking over Christmas
Defense strikes back: NFL scoring falls to lowest level since 2017