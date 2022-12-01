Skip to main content
Defense strikes back: NFL scoring falls to lowest level since 2017

Jeff Tracy
Data: Pro Football Reference; Chart: Axios Visuals
Two-thirds of the way through the NFL season, teams are averaging just 21.9 points per game — the lowest mark since 2017 and second-lowest since 2009.

By the numbers: Scoring reached an all-time high of 24.8 points per game two years ago at the peak of the modern passing revolution, but defenses have started to adjust and stand their ground.

Between the lines: Numerous linchpins of recent high-octane offenses have struggled this season.

  • Tom Brady's Bucs, Aaron Rodgers' Packers and Matt Stafford's Rams are averaging a combined 29.7 fewer points per game than last season.
  • That's to say nothing of Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson's disastrous debuts in Indianapolis and Denver.
