Data: Pro Football Reference; Chart: Axios Visuals

Two-thirds of the way through the NFL season, teams are averaging just 21.9 points per game — the lowest mark since 2017 and second-lowest since 2009.

By the numbers: Scoring reached an all-time high of 24.8 points per game two years ago at the peak of the modern passing revolution, but defenses have started to adjust and stand their ground.

Secondaries are clamping down on deep coverage to combat big plays that can score points in a hurry. To wit, teams' 1.39 receiving TDs per game this season are the fewest since 2009.

Red zone scoring percentage is at its lowest since 2017, with one league source attributing the decline to defenses stifling the run-pass option.

Between the lines: Numerous linchpins of recent high-octane offenses have struggled this season.