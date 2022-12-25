West Point starts removing Confederate iconography from campus

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is starting the process of taking down installations that commemorate or memorialize the Confederacy on its campus, officials said.

The big picture: The move, which follows recommendations by the Congressional Naming Commission, is part of a broader effort to rename military installations that bore the names of Confederate officers.

The first phase of the effort at West Point began during the holiday break, which started on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The academy said it will remove a number of installations during the break, including:

A portrait of Robert E. Lee in Confederate uniform from the USMA Library to place in storage at the West Point Museum.

A stone bust of Lee at Reconciliation Plaza to place in storage on post.

A bronze triptych at the main entrance of Bartlett Hall and place in storage on post until a more suitable location is determined.

Academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Steven W. Gilland said in a news release a West Point committee "will select an appropriate quote about honor to replace the quote from Robert E. Lee at Honor Plaza. We expect to change the quote by early Spring 2023."