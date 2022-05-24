5 hours ago - Politics & Policy
See the proposed new names for Army bases that honor Confederate soldiers
A commission established by Congress has submitted recommendations to rename nine Army bases that currently bear the names of Confederate military officers, the Washington Post reports.
Why it matters: The proposal follows a broader push to denounce Confederate memorials, a move that has been amplified in recent years amid the Black Lives Matter movement and a national reckoning with the country's racist history.
Details: The U.S. has named military installments after white men for decades. The proposal would rename many of the bases after women and people of color.
- Fort AP Hill, Virginia, would become Fort Walker for Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, the suffragist, prisoner of war and surgeon.
- Fort Benning, Georgia, would become Fort Moore for Hal and Julia Moore, a U.S. commander during the Vietnam War and an Army Community Service advocate, respectively.
- Fort Bragg in North Carolina would become Fort Liberty.
- Fort Gordon, Georgia, would become Fort Eisenhower for President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
- Fort Hood, Texas, would become Fort Cavazos for Richard Cavazos, the Army's first Hispanic four-star general.
- Fort Lee, Virginia, would become Fort Gregg-Adams, for Arthur Gregg and Charity Adams, a former three-star general and the first African American woman to be an officer in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps, respectively.
- Fort Pickett, Virginia, would become Fort Barfoot, for Van Barfoot, a Native American Army officer who received the Medal of Honor for his service during World War II.
- Fort Polk, Louisiana, would become Fort Johnson, for William Henry Johnson, an African American sergeant who received the Medal of Honor for his service during World War II.
- Fort Rucker, Alabama, would become Fort Novosel for Michael Novosel, an Army chief warrant officer who received the Medal of Honor for his service during the Vietnam War.