See the proposed new names for Army bases that honor Confederate soldiers

A commission established by Congress has submitted recommendations to rename nine Army bases that currently bear the names of Confederate military officers, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The proposal follows a broader push to denounce Confederate memorials, a move that has been amplified in recent years amid the Black Lives Matter movement and a national reckoning with the country's racist history.

Details: The U.S. has named military installments after white men for decades. The proposal would rename many of the bases after women and people of color.