King Charles salutes late Queen Elizabeth II in his first Christmas speech

King Charles III during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, on Dec. 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. Photo: Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images

Britain's King Charles III honored his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in a pre-recorded Christmas message that was released Sunday.

Why it matters: In his first Christmas speech as a monarch, Charles invoked the “selfless dedication” of public service workers and shared empathy for those struggling to make ends meet.

The king honored Elizabeth's legacy throughout the speech, and said he shared with her “a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others and to shine a light in the world around them.”

What he's saying: “Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones," said the king, 74, during an address at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. "We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition.”

"I am standing here in this exquisite chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late queen, is laid to rest with my dear father," he said Sunday in the church's quire, where his mother gave the same speech in 1999.

"I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family."

— King Charles III during his Christmas address

The intrigue: It was the first Christmas message not delivered by the Queen since 1957.