Taliban bar women from working at NGOs

The Taliban on Saturday ordered all non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to stop employing women, AP reports.

The big picture: The order is the new government's latest attempt to restrict women's rights and freedoms in the country, and comes just days after the Taliban also banned women from attending universities.

It also threatens billions of dollars in aid that has provided food and humanitarian assistance to some 28.3 million Afghans amid an economic collapse, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: The new rule was instated after the Economy Ministry allegedly received complaints about some female employees failing to wear the hijab correctly, thus violating Sharia law, per AP.

The order, announced in a letter from Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif, applies to both foreign and domestic NGOs.

It was not immediately clear if the order applies to United Nations aid agencies.

What they're saying: The UN issued a statement Saturday condemning the reported order, and saying they'll seek to meet with the Taliban leadership to obtain clarity.