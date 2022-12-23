1 hour ago - Technology
Google CEO taking charge of company's A.I. strategy
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is personally taking control of Google's A.I. strategy, the New York Times reports.
The big picture: The release of ChatGPT three weeks ago led Google management to declare a "code red," per the Times.
Why it matters: The chatbot answers queries in simple text, rather than with a list of links. That could disrupt search as surely as smartphones displaced landlines.
What's happening: Pichai has "upended the work of numerous groups inside the company to respond to the threat that ChatGPT poses," the Times writes.
- Employees are racing to build "A.I. products that can create artwork and other images, like OpenAI’s DALL-E technology."