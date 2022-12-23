Google CEO taking charge of company's A.I. strategy

Google CEO Sundar Pichai delivers the keynote address at the 2019 Google I/O conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 07, 2019 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is personally taking control of Google's A.I. strategy, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: The release of ChatGPT three weeks ago led Google management to declare a "code red," per the Times.

Why it matters: The chatbot answers queries in simple text, rather than with a list of links. That could disrupt search as surely as smartphones displaced landlines.

What's happening: Pichai has "upended the work of numerous groups inside the company to respond to the threat that ChatGPT poses," the Times writes.