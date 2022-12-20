Data: Quorum Federal; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was by far the most prolific senator on Twitter in 2022, beating his fellow Texas Republican John Cornyn by nearly 3,000 tweets, according to a new report from Quorum.

By the numbers: Overall, members of Congress tweeted less from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30 this year than in the same period in 2021 — sending 662,000 tweets, down from 709,000.

Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.), who will soon be out of office after a failed bid for Senate this year, was the House's most active member on Twitter — tweeting or retweeting an average of 37 times a day for a total of 12,267.

How it works: Quorum analyzed both personal and official Twitter accounts of members of the 117th Congress.