Prices for bonds of China's heavily indebted — and financially wobbly — homebuilders have soared in recent weeks.

Why it matters: The rally — spotlighted by the Wall Street Journal — suggests investors think China's economic troubles are so great that the government has no choice but to keep supporting key players in the residential real estate market.

From the traders' perspective, that means bonds of companies that were near bankruptcy will keep making payments to investors. Therefore that paper — recently considered nearly worthless — is quite valuable again.

Data: ICE Asian Dollar High Yield Corporate China Issuers Index; Chart: Axios Visuals

Flashback: In the fall of 2021, China Evergrande, one of the country's largest housing developers, started running short of cash to pay creditors, setting off a financial crisis among other real estate developers amid a downturn in the housing market.

The fact that the government ultimately allowed Evergrande to default raised questions among investors, some of whom presumed these companies had implicit backing from the government.

They then dumped bonds of Chinese homebuilders, in droves.

The big picture: Homebuilding — and related industries — accounts for between 25% and 30% of China's GDP, analysts have recently estimated.

With China's important trade and export sector severely fouled up because of COVID-related lockdowns and growing tensions over trade with the West, it's imperative that the domestic housing sector doesn't completely implode if China is to deliver economic growth.

That's why China's banks — which largely operate as an arm of the government — announced a major bailout package for the sector last month.

The bottom line: A longstanding tactic among traders worldwide is to buy what governments are bailing out. That trade is clearly working here.