Minnesota man preparing for "violent exchange with police" arrested

The FBI emblem is seen on the headquarters building in Washington D.C. Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Minnesota man was arrested and charged this week after an investigation revealed he was "preparing for a violent exchange with police," the Department of Justice announced.

Driving the news: River William Smith, 20, has stated he is "pro mass shooting" and expressed admiration for the Parkland mass shooter and the accused gunman in the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub shooting last month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said in a news release.

Smith is charged in a federal criminal complaint with one count of possession of a machine gun and one count of attempt to receive and possess destructive devices.

Details: The FBI received a tip from a retired police officer in September reporting Smith's disturbing behavior, per court documents.

Smith allegedly told the informant that the Colorado Springs shooter was a "hero" and called Black people "agents of Satan," AP reports.

An FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force investigation revealed that Smith was "preparing to fight the police and was dedicated to dying in that fight," the news release states.

The FBI found that he had access to fully automatic rifles, handguns, suppressors, body armor and a Kevlar helmet.

He asked a government informant for grenades and an illegal part to convert his AR-15-style rifle into a fully automatic machine gun.

During a monitored meeting with the informant this week, Smith purchased three hand grenades and four auto sears.

Of note: Smith fired an AK-47-style rifle in his home in 2019 when he was 17 years old, per AP.

At the time, Smith lived with his grandparents, who told police they were concerned for their safety.

As part of his probation, Smith was banned from using or possessing any firearms until he turned 19.

Where it stands: Smith is ordered to remain in detention pending further proceedings. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.