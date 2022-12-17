Ex-House members demand probe into sitting lawmakers linked to Jan. 6

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, D.C. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A bipartisan group of former members of the House of Representatives released an open letter Saturday demanding an ethics investigation into lawmakers linked to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Driving the news: The 36 former lawmakers urged current House members to request the Office of Congressional Ethics "thoroughly investigate those members who played a role in the events leading up to and on January 6th, and if appropriate, that the House exercise its disciplinary functions."

What they're saying: "Surely, taking part in an effort to overturn an election warrants an institutional response," the letter states.

"These lawmakers stopped short of storming the Capitol themselves. But they shared a common goal with those who did: to prevent the lawful transfer of power for the first time in the Republic’s history. As with those who stormed the Capitol, they must be held accountable."

The former lawmakers do not name any specific House members in the letter but cite various allegations made in the media and by the House select committee investigating Jan. 6.

"We now know, for example, that sitting lawmakers corresponded and met with White House officials and allies to plot various prongs of the campaign, including to advocate that the president declare martial law; that states submit false certificates of electoral votes to Congress; that the vice president, in contravention of his constitutional duties, interfere with the counting of electoral votes; and that federal law enforcement authorities be enlisted to interfere with the election; among other startling facts."

The bottom line: "Our ability to ensure that such efforts are not repeated rests upon accountability for unlawful and unethical behavior," the letter reads. "No one — including members of Congress — is above the law."

Meanwhile, the final hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is scheduled to take place on December 19, with the final report expected to be released later in the week.