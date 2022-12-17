"Avatar: The Way of Water" clocking in below earnings expectations

A scene from "Avatar: The Way of Water." Photo: Disney

“Avatar: The Way of Water” earned $53 million on its opening day Friday and is now projected to make between $130-$150 million through its opening weekend, Deadline reports.

Why it matters: This is slightly below expectations for the long-awaited sequel from director James Cameron, who previously suggested the film needs to make billions in order to break even.

Details: “Avatar: The Way of Water” opened across 4,202 theaters this weekend, including previews on Thursday night.

In addition to $53 million domestically, the film earned $15.8 million for its first-day sales across 15 different markets, per Deadline.

The opening night domestic returns rank sixth highest for first-day domestic grossing 2022, Variety reports.

Context: The original "Avatar" — released in 2009 — earned $26.7 million on its opening night before earning $77 million through its opening weekend.

The big picture: All signs point toward "The Way of Water" clocking in slightly below estimates, which said the film would earn between $150-$170 million over its opening weekend.

Several Marvel and Hollywood blockbusters in 2022 earned more on their opening night compared to "The Way of Water," including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($90.7 million) “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” ($84.2 million) and “The Batman” ($56.6 million).

Last year, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" earned $121.5 million on its opening night in December 2021, which was the second-highest-grossing opening day ever. The film ended up earning $260.1 million from its entire opening weekend.

What we're watching: Cameron told GQ that the "Avatar" sequel was so expensive that the movie would need "to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history" to break even.

The fourth highest-grossing movie in history is "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which earned $2.1 billion at the box office, Axios' Troy Smith reports.

Cameron said that the future of his franchise will depend on how "The Way of Water" performs.

Yes, but: People are at least enjoying the film. "The Way of Water" currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 78% from critics and a 94% from audiences.

More from Axios: