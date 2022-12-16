Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo to all federal prosecutors on Friday instructing them to end sentencing disparities in case involving the distribution of crack and powder cocaine.

Why it matters: The current policy — that possession of 28g of crack cocaine triggers a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence, compared with 500g of powder cocaine — has led to the disproportionate incarceration of Black people.

The details: Garland's memo instructs prosecutors to charge and make sentencing recommendations for crack cocaine defendants no differently than for defendants in powder cocaine cases.

"The crack/powder disparity in sentencing has no basis in science, furthers no law enforcement purposes, and drives unwarranted racial disparities in our criminal justice system," DOJ spokesperson Aryele Bradford said in a statement.

In drug cases, Garland instructs prosecutors to reserve mandatory minimums for those who are violent or who have a history of violence, those who have "significant ties" to gangs or major drug trafficking organizations, or who cause serious bodily injury or death, among other criteria.

The new guidelines will take effect within 30 days.

The big picture: The 100-to-1 disparity between the amount of powder and crack cocaine that triggers a federal mandatory minimum sentence — created by the 1986 Anti-Drug Abuse Act — has been diluted in recent years.

The 2010 Fair Sentencing Act lowered the disparity from 18-to-1, and the 2018 First Step Act made that reform retroactive.

Between the lines: Though then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) co-sponsored the 1986 bill creating the disparity, President Biden has since supported efforts to reverse the policy.

His Justice Department also has endorsed the EQUAL Act, which is stalled in the Senate as the window for passing legislation this Congress closes rapidly.

Go deeper: Congress closes in on cocaine sentencing disparity