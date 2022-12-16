Debris lies around in front of the Radisson Blu hotel, where a huge aquarium burst on Dec. 16, 2022 in Berlin,. Photo: Cuneyt Karadag/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A massive aquarium in a Berlin hotel burst open Friday, spilling hundreds of tropical fish onto the cold city streets and injuring at least two people, the city's mayor said.

Why it matters: Hotel guests were asked to leave the hotel and stand outside in freezing temperatures amid dead fish.

Driving the news: The 50-foot-high aquarium at the Radisson Blu in Berlin collapsed on Friday morning, per the New York Times.

About 100 firefighters responded to the incident at the AquaDom, NYT reports. Guests were evacuated from the inside and officials inspected the building for structural damage.

Two people were taken to the hospital to treat wounds suffered from shards of glass, per NYT.

1,500 fish were spewed onto the streets.

It's unclear what caused the incident. But, according to the Associated Press, early speculation suggested the city's freezing temperatures caused a crack in the glass tank, which then exploded.

AquaDom in Berlin on June 1, 2022, before the incident. Photo: Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images

What they're saying: Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said the spill released a "veritable tsunami" of water, but there weren't many injuries since it happened in the early morning, AP reports.

"Despite the immense destruction with around a million liters of water leaking out, it was a blessing in disguise," Giffey tweeted Friday. "No people were seriously injured."

