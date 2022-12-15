U.S. rents drop at the fastest rate in 7 years, per Zillow

Data: Zillow; Note: Typical rent is the average rent of the middle 30% of units; Chart: Axios Visuals

Rent prices fell 0.4% in November — the largest month-over-month drop since Zillow started tracking this data in 2015, according to the real estate company’s latest rent report.

Why it matters: This is another sign that inflation is easing.

Month-over-month prices are falling fastest in Raleigh (-1.3%), Austin (-1.2%), and Seattle (-1.1%).

The big picture: The rent got too damn high. Fewer folks could afford to pay these prices, particularly when the cost of everything else was going up, too.

Now more people are "doubling up with roommates or family," instead of striking out on their own, Zillow reports.

Rents are still way higher than before the pandemic, at a national average of $2,008 per month.

What we're watching: The recent declines will take time to filter into the government's Consumer Price Index numbers because of the way rent is measured in that report.