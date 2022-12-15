SpaceX stock defies gravity

Note: Prices are adjusted for the 10-for-1 stock split in February 2022; Data: Rainmaker Securities; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Even as demand for private company stock has cratered pretty much across the board this year, there's at least one exception: SpaceX.

The big picture: "Pretty much every company we trade is down versus the end of 2021," Glen Anderson, co-founder of Rainmaker Securities, told Axios. "SpaceX is an exception," Anderson said.

In Q3, shares of private tech companies traded at a median discount of over 40% compared with their most recent primary fund-raising valuation, Axios recently reported.

State of play: Few companies are going public right now, which depresses demand for private company shares. Investors worry about the illiquidity of these shares.

But SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has managed to buck the trend because it's typically done an annual tender offer.

Investors have consistently been able to get liquidity during those windows, said Rainmaker co-founder Greg Martin.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported SpaceX's latest tender offer valued the company at $140 billion, citing people familiar with the matter. In July the company was valued at $127 billion, per PitchBook.

Plus: The company's Starlink business — which provides internet service via satellites — is taking off this year. "Some people believe [Starlink] could be a multi-hundred-billion-dollar business," said Martin.

The intrigue: Shares of Musk's public company, Tesla, are down 56% this year.