Lamont Bagby drops Virginia congressional run, endorses state Sen. McClellan

Del. Lamont Bagby bowed out of the 4th Congressional District Democratic primary in Virginia Thursday.

What’s happening: He’s now endorsing state Sen. Jennifer McClellan to fill the Richmond-anchored seat formerly represented by the late U.S. Rep. Don McEachin.

Why it matters: Some in the party feared Bagby and McClellan would split the vote among mainstream Democrats, boosting the chances of state Sen. Joe Morrissey, a flamboyant, disbarred lawyer with a criminal record and knack for winning elections.

What they’re saying: Bagby insists Morrissey did not factor into his decision making. Instead, he tells Axios his competition with McClellan was creating difficult divisions within the party.

The two serve together as leaders of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, which Bagby chairs and McClellan vice chairs.

“We need to make sure we’re working together, and I want to be an example of that,” Bagby said. “This is a huge sacrifice, but it is for the greater good.”

Reality check: While Bagby won endorsements from a handful of prominent local Democrats, including Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, McClellan had emerged as the party’s clear favorite.

She has announced more than 75 endorsements, including support from U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, three members of the state’s House congressional delegation, five sitting members of the General Assembly, three Richmond City Council members and dozens of party activists.

Morrissey’s support has so far been concentrated in Petersburg, where he’s endorsed by the mayor and four council members.

👀 What we’re watching: Morrissey has also been making a play for Republican votes, per the Virginia Scope, which reports he paid for a radio ad voiced by Trump-connected radio host John Fredericks, who touted Morrissey as an abortion rights opponent and fiscal conservative.

Of note: The party-organized primary is open to any registered voters in the district willing to sign a document saying they’re a Democrat.

Voting will take place Tuesday at eight locations around the district.

Republicans have set a party canvass for Saturday in Colonial Heights to pick their nominee, but whoever is selected faces unlikely odds in the bright blue district.