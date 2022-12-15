Dominic Ongwen, former commander of the Ugandan rebel group Lord’s Resistance Army, appeared at the International Criminal Court on Thursday. Photo: Sem van der Wal/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday upheld the convictions and 25-year sentence of Dominic Ongwen, a former child soldier who became the commander of Uganda's brutal Lord's Resistance Army rebel group.

The big picture: Ongwen, who is now in his mid-40s, was convicted last year of 61 offenses committed between 2002 and 2005. Those crimes included murder, rape and the recruitment of child soldiers.

The ICC Appeals Chamber rejected 90 grounds of appeal raised by Ongwen's lawyers, who alleged violations to his right to a fair trial and other human rights and challenged ICC's findings on his individual criminal responsibility, the ICC said in a press release.

Details: The five-judge appeals panel upheld his sentence, while presiding judge Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza partially dissented on one aspect of the last ground of appeal.

Ibáñez Carranza said she would have asked trial judges to reconsider Ongwen's decades-long sentence, in part because she believed that the lower court miscounted the number of his victims and that Ongwen was a victim himself since he was abducted by the LRA when he was 9-years-old and forced to become a child soldier.

a victim himself since he was abducted by the LRA when he was 9-years-old and forced to become a child soldier. Thursday's ruling is final, the court said. "A phase dedicated to the reparations to victims is ongoing," the ICC added.

Flashback: The LRA was formed in the late 1980s by Joseph Kony, an ICC fugitive who became notorious in 2012 when a U.S.-based advocacy group made a viral video detailing the group's gruesome crimes.