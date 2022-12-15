The hottest sports tickets of 2022

The national anthem is playing prior to Game 3 of the 2022 World Series. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

The Astros' World Series win over the Phillies last fall was StubHub's top global live sporting event this year by cumulative ticket sales, according to the company's year-end report.

Driving the news: The top 10 prominently features football, as expected, while F1 has cracked StubHub's top 10 for the first time ever amid the sport's surging popularity stateside.

Details: The following live events landed in StubHub's top 10 ranking for global sporting experiences in 2022 based on cumulative ticket sales.

World Series: Oct. 28–Nov. 5 (Houston and Philadelphia) World Cup: Nov. 20–Dec. 18 (Qatar) Super Bowl LVI: Feb. 13 (Los Angeles) CFP Championship: Jan. 10 (Indianapolis) NFC Championship: Rams vs. 49ers, Jan. 30 (Los Angeles) Tennessee at Georgia: Nov. 5 (Athens, Georgia) Miami GP: May 8 (Miami Gardens, Florida) MLB ASG: July 19 (Los Angeles) Austin GP: Oct. 23 (Austin, Texas) Oklahoma vs. Texas: Oct. 8 (Dallas)

The backdrop: Pent-up demand coming out of the pandemic yielded a boom across all live events, with StubHub's global sales more than doubling in 2022 compared to 2021.

What they're saying: "Bucket-list events are what drive the biggest demand, and we very much saw that was the case this year," StubHub chief business officer Cris Miller tells Axios.