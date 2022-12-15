The hottest sports tickets of 2022
The Astros' World Series win over the Phillies last fall was StubHub's top global live sporting event this year by cumulative ticket sales, according to the company's year-end report.
Driving the news: The top 10 prominently features football, as expected, while F1 has cracked StubHub's top 10 for the first time ever amid the sport's surging popularity stateside.
Details: The following live events landed in StubHub's top 10 ranking for global sporting experiences in 2022 based on cumulative ticket sales.
- World Series: Oct. 28–Nov. 5 (Houston and Philadelphia)
- World Cup: Nov. 20–Dec. 18 (Qatar)
- Super Bowl LVI: Feb. 13 (Los Angeles)
- CFP Championship: Jan. 10 (Indianapolis)
- NFC Championship: Rams vs. 49ers, Jan. 30 (Los Angeles)
- Tennessee at Georgia: Nov. 5 (Athens, Georgia)
- Miami GP: May 8 (Miami Gardens, Florida)
- MLB ASG: July 19 (Los Angeles)
- Austin GP: Oct. 23 (Austin, Texas)
- Oklahoma vs. Texas: Oct. 8 (Dallas)
The backdrop: Pent-up demand coming out of the pandemic yielded a boom across all live events, with StubHub's global sales more than doubling in 2022 compared to 2021.
What they're saying: "Bucket-list events are what drive the biggest demand, and we very much saw that was the case this year," StubHub chief business officer Cris Miller tells Axios.
- "They continue to draw even wider sets of audiences as event tourism becomes increasingly popular."
- "F1 and the World Cup — our highest-selling ever — are likely the best demonstration of that."