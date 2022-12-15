Skip to main content
47 mins ago - Sports

The hottest sports tickets of 2022

Jeff Tracy
World Series

The national anthem is playing prior to Game 3 of the 2022 World Series. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

The Astros' World Series win over the Phillies last fall was StubHub's top global live sporting event this year by cumulative ticket sales, according to the company's year-end report.

Driving the news: The top 10 prominently features football, as expected, while F1 has cracked StubHub's top 10 for the first time ever amid the sport's surging popularity stateside.

Details: The following live events landed in StubHub's top 10 ranking for global sporting experiences in 2022 based on cumulative ticket sales.

  1. World Series: Oct. 28–Nov. 5 (Houston and Philadelphia)
  2. World Cup: Nov. 20–Dec. 18 (Qatar)
  3.  Super Bowl LVI: Feb. 13 (Los Angeles)
  4. CFP Championship: Jan. 10 (Indianapolis)
  5. NFC Championship: Rams vs. 49ers, Jan. 30 (Los Angeles)
  6. Tennessee at Georgia: Nov. 5 (Athens, Georgia)
  7. Miami GP: May 8 (Miami Gardens, Florida)
  8. MLB ASG: July 19 (Los Angeles)
  9. Austin GP: Oct. 23 (Austin, Texas)
  10. Oklahoma vs. Texas: Oct. 8 (Dallas)

The backdrop: Pent-up demand coming out of the pandemic yielded a boom across all live events, with StubHub's global sales more than doubling in 2022 compared to 2021.

What they're saying: "Bucket-list events are what drive the biggest demand, and we very much saw that was the case this year," StubHub chief business officer Cris Miller tells Axios.

  • "They continue to draw even wider sets of audiences as event tourism becomes increasingly popular."
  • "F1 and the World Cup — our highest-selling ever — are likely the best demonstration of that."
Go deeper