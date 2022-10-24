Disney and Formula 1 have enjoyed a symbiotic relationship as the former has capitalized on the latter's growing popularity among U.S. viewers.

Why it matters: ESPN is under heavy scrutiny following Dan Loeb's activist campaign, and live sports remain pretty much the only thing that guarantees TV tune-in.

Driving the news: Disney and Formula 1 agreed to a three-year extension of their media rights deal through 2025, which will include more races and the addition of streaming rights.

By the numbers: With the exception of the Covid-19-impacted 2020 season, Formula 1 has grown its audience each year since returning to ESPN in 2018.