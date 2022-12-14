"Carrie, "The Little Mermaid" to be added to national film registry

The Library of Congress on Wednesday announced 25 films that will be added to a national registry that preserves significant works.

Driving the news: The films include "The Little Mermaid," "When Harry Met Sally," the original, 1976 "Carrie" and the 1951 version of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” which made its star, José Ferrer, the first Hispanic to win an Oscar for best actor.

Details: Every year, the Library of Congress picks movies it will preserve because they are "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant," according to its website.

About 6,800 titles were nominated this year, Steve Leggett, program director for the board, told Axios. Many nominations come from the public.

Yes, but: Only about 60 titles in the registry as of 2021 — just over 7% — are films directed by people of color, according to the library.

Titles by Latino filmmakers include "Selena;" "Real Women Have Curves;" "Stand and Deliver;" and "La Bamba."

Four of Spike Lee's films, including "She's Gotta Have It," are on the list.

So is Ang Lee's "Brokeback Mountain."

The 2022 list includes Edward James Olmos' "The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez," the seminal 1982 film shot on a small budget for PBS.