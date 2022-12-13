The rise of "skyvertising"

Look, up in the sky! It's a bird, it's a plane, it's ... an ad?

The constant battle for our attention — and money — is going airborne.

Why it matters: Advertisements are showing up everywhere as brands get increasingly desperate for sales amid a rocky economic stretch, as Axios' Sara Fischer and Hope King recently reported.

The sky above our heads is no exception.

Driving the news: Increasingly sophisticated drone show technology — which enables massive swarms of tiny lit-up drones to fly in sync with one another displaying well-known logos, characters and so on — is pushing "skyvertising" to new heights.

The company behind popular mobile game Candy Crush recently launched 500 drones from New Jersey, just across the Hudson River from downtown Manhattan, to celebrate the game's 10th anniversary.

The drones took the shape of hearts, candy, and other game and brand imagery.

The NBA also deployed drone advertising over the Hudson to promote its 2022 Draft this past summer.

Companies that run such shows promote them as the future of aerial advertising — the 21st century equivalent of having a banner ad towed slowly across the sky.

While some people enjoy the displays, others are dismayed to have yet another annoying ad thrust upon them.

"I think it's outrageous to be spoiling our city's skyline for private profit," New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman told Gothamist, a local news site, regarding the Candy Crush show. "It's offensive to New Yorkers, to our local laws, to public safety and to wildlife."

Background: Using aircraft to get consumers' attention is a time-honored tradition — the country's oldest banner plane outfit, Paramount Air Service based in southern New Jersey, has been operating since 1945.

The big picture: Drone displays are just one emerging technology messing with our nighttime views.

Astronomers and amateur stargazers alike frequently bemoan SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites, which can pollute otherwise pristine night skies.

The counter-argument: Starlink and similar tech help provide internet access in far-flung places that are hard to connect by other means.

Go deeper: Some communities are embracing drone shows as a climate-friendly fireworks alternative, as Jennifer A. Kingson has reported.

Miami Beach is hosting a holiday drone display this year, Axios' Martin Vassolo reports.

What's next: Forget the sky just over your head — researchers are hard at work figuring out how to develop satellite-based "space billboards."