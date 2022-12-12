Iran conducts second execution in connection with protests
Authorities in Iran executed a second man in connection with the anti-government protests that started in September, state media reported Monday.
The big picture: It's the second known execution in less than a week related to the anti-government protests that began after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.
- The Iranian government has cracked down aggressively on protests, and more than 480 protestors have been killed, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency.
- More than 18,000 individuals have been arrested, per the organization.
Driving the news: Mizan Online, a news agency affiliated with Iran's judiciary, identified the man who was executed as Majidreza Rahnavard. He was arrested last month for allegedly stabbing and killing two security officials.
- Rahnavard was publicly hanged in the Iranian city of Mashhad.
- Authorities last week executed Mohsen Shekari, who state media said injured a security guard with a machete during unrest in Tehran.
What they're saying: "Public execution of a young protester, 23 days after his arrest, is another serious crime committed by the [Islamic Republic] leaders and a significant escalation of the level of violence against protesters," Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of Iran Human Rights, said in a tweet.
