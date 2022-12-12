Iran conducts second execution in connection with protests

Authorities in Iran executed a second man in connection with the anti-government protests that started in September, state media reported Monday.

The big picture: It's the second known execution in less than a week related to the anti-government protests that began after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

The Iranian government has cracked down aggressively on protests, and more than 480 protestors have been killed, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency.

More than 18,000 individuals have been arrested, per the organization.

Driving the news: Mizan Online, a news agency affiliated with Iran's judiciary, identified the man who was executed as Majidreza Rahnavard. He was arrested last month for allegedly stabbing and killing two security officials.

Rahnavard was publicly hanged in the Iranian city of Mashhad.

Authorities last week executed Mohsen Shekari, who state media said injured a security guard with a machete during unrest in Tehran.

What they're saying: "Public execution of a young protester, 23 days after his arrest, is another serious crime committed by the [Islamic Republic] leaders and a significant escalation of the level of violence against protesters," Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of Iran Human Rights, said in a tweet.

