U.S. forces kill two ISIS officials in eastern Syria

U.S. forces patrol the countryside of Rumaylan in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province on Dec. 4. Photo: Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Central Command forces killed two ISIS officials, including a Syrian province official, in a helicopter raid on Sunday morning.

Driving the news: The raid, which took place in eastern Syria at 2:57am local time, killed ISIS Syria province official Anas, who was involved in plotting and running deadly terrorist attacks in the area, per a press release.

"Extensive planning" went into the military operation, CENTCOM said, and no civilians were killed or injured based on initial assessments.

The big picture: The U.S. has targeted a number of several senior ISIS officials, including in February, when a military raid killed Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

U.S. forces in October killed "an ISIS official known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters to support ISIS operations" in a helicopter raid in northeast Syria.

What they're saying: "ISIS continues to represent a threat to the security and stability of the region," Joe Buccino, a CENTCOM spokesperson, said in the statement.

"The death of these ISIS officials will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks in the Middle East."

