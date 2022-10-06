Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
U.S. forces kill ISIS official in helicopter raid
U.S. Central Command said Thursday that U.S. forces in a helicopter raid in northeast Syria killed "an ISIS official known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters to support ISIS operations."
Driving the news: "Two additional associates were detained by U.S. forces," U.S. Central Command said in a statement.
- "No U.S. forces were injured or killed during the operation, no civilians were killed or wounded, and there was no loss or damage to U.S. equipment," per the statement.
- The military raid targeted and killed Rakkan Wahid al-Shammari.
The big picture: The U.S. has targeted several senior ISIS officials this year.
- In February, when the U.S. killed Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi during a military raid, CNN notes.
- In June, a senior leader of the Islamic State militant group was captured in Syria during a U.S.-led coalition raid, according to the Pentagon.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.