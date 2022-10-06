U.S. forces kill ISIS official in helicopter raid

U.S. Central Command said Thursday that U.S. forces in a helicopter raid in northeast Syria killed "an ISIS official known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters to support ISIS operations."

Driving the news: "Two additional associates were detained by U.S. forces," U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

"No U.S. forces were injured or killed during the operation, no civilians were killed or wounded, and there was no loss or damage to U.S. equipment," per the statement.

The military raid targeted and killed Rakkan Wahid al-Shammari.

The big picture: The U.S. has targeted several senior ISIS officials this year.

In February, when the U.S. killed Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi during a military raid, CNN notes.

In June, a senior leader of the Islamic State militant group was captured in Syria during a U.S.-led coalition raid, according to the Pentagon.

