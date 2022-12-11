Saudi foreign minister vows "all bets are off" if Iran gets nuclear weapon

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Sunday that Iran's neighbors around the Gulf would take measures to strengthen their own security if Iran were to obtain a nuclear weapon.

The big picture: Talks to revive the 2015 Iran deal have stalled in recent months, with U.S. envoy for Iran Rob Malley admitting in October that the talks were not the Biden administration's "focus right now."

Talks sputtered after the EU draft agreement was met with more demands by the Iranians, including that the International Atomic Energy Agency close its investigations into Iran's alleged past undeclared nuclear activity.

The Iranian government's crackdown on protests over the death of Mahsa Amini and growing evidence of its support for Russia in the war in Ukraine have now become a focus for the Biden administration, Malley said.

What they're saying: "If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said during an interview at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Reuters reported.