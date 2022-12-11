48 mins ago - World
Saudi foreign minister vows "all bets are off" if Iran gets nuclear weapon
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Sunday that Iran's neighbors around the Gulf would take measures to strengthen their own security if Iran were to obtain a nuclear weapon.
The big picture: Talks to revive the 2015 Iran deal have stalled in recent months, with U.S. envoy for Iran Rob Malley admitting in October that the talks were not the Biden administration's "focus right now."
- Talks sputtered after the EU draft agreement was met with more demands by the Iranians, including that the International Atomic Energy Agency close its investigations into Iran's alleged past undeclared nuclear activity.
- The Iranian government's crackdown on protests over the death of Mahsa Amini and growing evidence of its support for Russia in the war in Ukraine have now become a focus for the Biden administration, Malley said.
What they're saying: "If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said during an interview at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Reuters reported.
- "We are in a very dangerous space in the region," he added. "You can expect that regional states will certainly look towards how they can ensure their own security."
- Though "skeptical" of the Iran deal, Saudi Arabia supports efforts to revive the deal as "a starting point, not an end point," he added.
- The Kingdom's Gulf Arab neighbors have pushed for a stronger deal to address Iran's missiles and drones program and its system of regional proxies, but the Saudi foreign minister noted that "the signs right now are not very positive, unfortunately," per Reuters.