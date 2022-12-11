Skip to main content
Saudi foreign minister vows "all bets are off" if Iran gets nuclear weapon

Ivana Saric
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud talks

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in July. Photo: Jung Yeon-Je - Pool/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Sunday that Iran's neighbors around the Gulf would take measures to strengthen their own security if Iran were to obtain a nuclear weapon.

The big picture: Talks to revive the 2015 Iran deal have stalled in recent months, with U.S. envoy for Iran Rob Malley admitting in October that the talks were not the Biden administration's "focus right now."

What they're saying: "If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said during an interview at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Reuters reported.

  • "We are in a very dangerous space in the region," he added. "You can expect that regional states will certainly look towards how they can ensure their own security."
  • Though "skeptical" of the Iran deal, Saudi Arabia supports efforts to revive the deal as "a starting point, not an end point," he added.
  • The Kingdom's Gulf Arab neighbors have pushed for a stronger deal to address Iran's missiles and drones program and its system of regional proxies, but the Saudi foreign minister noted that "the signs right now are not very positive, unfortunately," per Reuters.
