Wage growth stumbles

Data: Indeed Hiring Lab; Chart: Axios Visuals

Wages rose swiftly in 2021 as employers from tech firms to coffee shops struggled to find workers.

Now the labor market is cooling down, and so is wage growth, according to Indeed data.

By the numbers: Wages spiked fastest in essential, low-wage jobs in the service and care industries during the pandemic — peaking at 12.3% year-over-year growth at the beginning of 2022.

As the world opens back up, wage growth in these sectors is falling fastest, notes Nick Bunker, an economist at the Indeed Hiring Lab.

The bottom line: Wage growth remains strong — and well above 2019 levels — but the rapid gains workers made during the pandemic are slowing.