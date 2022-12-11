The federal government has "failed its duty" to communities on the southern border over the past 40 years, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) said during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" that aired Sunday.

Driving the news: Sinema made waves in Congress this week by announcing that she was leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent mere days after Democrats secured a 51-49 majority in the Senate.

Reflecting on her decision, Sinema told host Jake Tapper that it is important to her "to not be tethered by the partisanship that dominates politics today."

The big picture: Asked by Tapper about Republican claims that Democrats "don't take border security seriously," Sinema painted both parties as responsible for problems regarding the southern border.

"As a native Arizonan, born and raised on the southern border, I can tell you unequivocally that the federal government has failed its duty in the last 40 years," Sinema said.

"Everyone. The federal government has failed here. Places like Arizona, front lines of this crisis have been paying the price every single day since then," she added.

"So for us, this isn't just a talking point of team A versus team B. This is our life every day."

Sinema said she supported finding a path to legal citizenship for Dreamers as well as "securing the border."