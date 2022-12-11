The Department of Justice is "on a path to charge" former President Donald Trump, former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Driving the news: Last month Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee the federal criminal investigations into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and handling of classified documents.

Smith, a veteran federal prosecutor, will be tasked with prosecuting federal crimes that arise from the investigations.

What they're saying: Bharara said the Department of Justice was "loaded for bear," citing the appointment of Smith as special counsel and the creation of a legal team that includes "a number of very seasoned prosecutors" who were brought on to help determine whether DOJ has a case that can go to trial.

"I don't think they would've left their former positions, both in government and private practice, unless there was a serious possibility that the Justice Department was on a path to charge. And I think it'll happen in a month," he added.

"When you're charging somebody in maybe the highest-stakes trial, in some ways, in history, because it's the former president of the United States, you've got to have all your ducks in a row."

"You want to have proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and you want to have a strong case. I think you want to have an exceptionally strong case," given how heavily politicized the context surrounding the case would be, Bharara said.

"To show not just the jury in the case but the public at large that it was a righteous case, it was a meritorious case, and you have the goods."

