Brazil fans react as they watch the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals between Brazil and Croatia on Dec. 9. Photo: Paulo Lopes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

After two jaw-dropping matches on Friday, soccer fans across the globe are more invested than ever in the remaining World Cup games.

Driving the news: Both of Friday's quarterfinal matches ended with penalty kicks, dooming Brazil and the Netherlands while Croatia and Argentina advanced to the semifinals.

With a total of six games left, the roller-coaster of a tournament is entering it's final week.

World Cup schedule 2022: Final games

Where to watch: The games can be watched on FIFA's new digital platform FIFA+, on NBC’s streaming service Peacock and on Fox network channels, including Telemundo, as well as the Fox Sports app.

Portugal vs. Morocco

When: Saturday at 10 am ET

France vs. England

When: Saturday at 2 pm ET

Argentina vs. Croatia

When: Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 2 pm ET

Winners of Saturday's matches

When: Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 2 pm ET

Losers of Tuesday and Wednesday's matches

When: Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 am ET

Finals: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62

When: Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 am ET

