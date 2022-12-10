20 mins ago - Sports
World Cup heats up with six games remaining
After two jaw-dropping matches on Friday, soccer fans across the globe are more invested than ever in the remaining World Cup games.
Driving the news: Both of Friday's quarterfinal matches ended with penalty kicks, dooming Brazil and the Netherlands while Croatia and Argentina advanced to the semifinals.
- With a total of six games left, the roller-coaster of a tournament is entering it's final week.
World Cup schedule 2022: Final games
Where to watch: The games can be watched on FIFA's new digital platform FIFA+, on NBC’s streaming service Peacock and on Fox network channels, including Telemundo, as well as the Fox Sports app.
Portugal vs. Morocco
- When: Saturday at 10 am ET
France vs. England
- When: Saturday at 2 pm ET
Argentina vs. Croatia
When: Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 2 pm ET
Winners of Saturday's matches
When: Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 2 pm ET
Losers of Tuesday and Wednesday's matches
When: Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 am ET
Finals: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62
When: Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 am ET
