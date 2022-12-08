Pentagon splits cloud contract among 4 Big Tech firms

The Pentagon on Wednesday said it is awarding a key cloud computing contract to four big tech firms: Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle.

Why it matters: The move hedges the military's bet and gives them access to all of the major cloud service providers.

Catch up quick: The Pentagon initially awarded a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft in 2019. However, Amazon sued, saying that the Trump Administration's anti-Amazon bias had impacted the awarding of the contract.

The Pentagon eventually voided the contract and launched the new bid, the results of which were announced Wednesday.

What's next: The Pentagon has scheduled a press conference for Thursday to discuss the deal.