29 mins ago - Politics & Policy
First look: Jon Karl's new Trump book
Jonathan Karl of ABC News — after writing two bestselling books on the Trump presidency — will be out in fall 2023 with Volume III, focusing on the aftermath of Jan. 6 and the future of the Republican Party.
Driving the news: Karl tells Axios he'll trace Trump's journey from losing president to Republican primary kingmaker — to the biggest loser of the 2022 midterms.
The book will explore how party leaders aided Trump's attempted political comeback — and what could break his hold on the party in the run-up to '24.
Go deeper: Excerpt from Volume II, "Betrayal."