Jonathan Karl of ABC News — after writing two bestselling books on the Trump presidency — will be out in fall 2023 with Volume III, focusing on the aftermath of Jan. 6 and the future of the Republican Party.

Driving the news: Karl tells Axios he'll trace Trump's journey from losing president to Republican primary kingmaker — to the biggest loser of the 2022 midterms.

The book will explore how party leaders aided Trump's attempted political comeback — and what could break his hold on the party in the run-up to '24.

