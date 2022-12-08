Indiana doctor who treated 10-year-old rape victim drops suit against state AG

Dr. Caitlin Bernard in Indianapolis on Sept. 28, 2022. Photo: Kaiti Sullivan for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Caitlin Bernard, the OB-GYN who provided an abortion on a 10-year-old girl from Ohio who was raped, dropped her lawsuit Thursday against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Driving the news: Court filings show Bernard voluntarily dismissed the suit, which was intended to stop the attorney general from investigating her, just over a month after it was filed.

The lawsuit alleged the attorney general used "baseless" and "invalid' consumer complaints to justify investigations into doctors who provide abortions as well as subpoenas to acquire confidential medical records.

State of play: Rokita asked the state medical licensing board to discipline Bernard, alleging she violated state law by not reporting the child abuse and broke patient privacy laws by telling a reporter about the girl’s treatment, AP reports.

Marion County Judge Heather Welch ruled that the attorney general can continue investigating the doctor, per AP.

But the judge also ruled last week that the AG wrongly made public comments about the investigation before filing the complaint with the medical board.

Of note: Bernard’s attorney maintains that the abuse of the girl was reported to Ohio police and child protective services before the doctor ever saw her, per AP.